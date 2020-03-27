Visit the Louvre, Mars, zoo online for free

SAN ANTONIO – Want to go on a zoo safari this weekend? How does Mars sound? During this time of shutdowns, virtual visits to museums, zoos and other fun or cultural experiences are as close as your fingertips.

While many museums have shut their doors to visitors, online museum tours are available without leaving your couch. There’s the National Gallery in Washington, D.C., the Guggenheim in New York, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the National Museum of Anthropology in Mexico City and even the Louvre in Paris.

Virtual reality designed by Google lets your online explorer climb a virtual Mount Everest or go out of this world to explore the surface of Mars on NASA’s Curiosity Rover.

Looking for something else that’s interactive? Check out Facebook Live, where your child can join a live safari with zookeepers at the Cincinnati Zoo, or they can log on to chat with their favorite children’s book authors.

And in the evening, as an alternative to vegging out in from of the TV, your family can get some culture with free online streaming from the Metropolitan Opera.

Here are the links to the activities:

Virtual Museum Tours

VR w/ Google

Cincinnati Zoo