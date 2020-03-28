Abbott waives licensing renewal regulations for pharmacists, technicians amid COVID-19 pandemic, governor’s office says

Gov. Greg Abbott is waiving certain licensing renewal regulations for pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and pharmacy tech trainees, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

The waivers temporarily extend expiration dates for licenses and continuing education requirements for pharmacists, the release said.

“As our state responds to COVID-19, it is important that Texans continue to have access to the services they depend on to meet their daily needs,” Abbott said in a statement. “With these waivers, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians can continue to meet the needs of their fellow Texans without potential delays caused by an expired license.”

