Alamo Colleges postpone spring commencement ceremonies until December due to COVID-19 pandemic

All five colleges in the Alamo Colleges District have postponed their spring commencement ceremonies until December, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ACD made the announcement Saturday afternoon. They say despite the postponed ceremonies, the conferring of degrees and certificates will not be affected.

School officials say they will still provide recognition of the spring graduates in May.

However, students are urged to contact their advisors for more information in regards to completing their requirements to receive their degrees or certificates.

The college campuses will continue remote teaching, learning and working through the end of the spring semester, according to ACD officials.

ACD says it will continue to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak and will review extending remote operations or transitioning workers on-site as needed. Students will continue to learn remotely for the time being, officials say.

To learn more about the Alamo College District’s plans amid the COVID-19 outbreak, click here.

