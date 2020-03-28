Arson investigating house fire on North Side, firefighters say
A family of three safely escaped the flames, firefighters say
SAN ANTONIO – An arson investigation is underway after a house fire broke out on the North Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department.
The fire happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning in the 1500 block of Pasadena Street.
According to SAFD, the fire started on the outside of the home.
Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading inside, but the front of the home did sustain damage.
SAFD says a family of three was inside of the home when it happened but they made it out safely.
Damages to the home are estimated at $5,000 and the investigation is still ongoing.
