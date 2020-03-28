Officials: 2 COVID-19 cases reported in Uvalde County
At least one of the two cases is community spread, officials say
UVALDE COUNTY, Texas – Two cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Uvalde County, according to county officials.
The two confirmed cases were announced during a press conference Saturday afternoon.
In addition to the two individuals with COVID-19, the county is also asking the individuals that were in contact with those that tested positive for the virus to self-quarantine to limit exposure.
County officials are reminding the public to stay home if they feel sick and to self-quarantine.
2nd confirmed case of CoronaVirus in Uvalde County.Posted by Uvalde County Office of Emergency Management on Saturday, March 28, 2020
Residents are reminded to practice good self-hygiene, continue washing your hands, don’t touch your face and practice social distancing.
We’ll bring more updates as they become available.
