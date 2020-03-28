Officials: Driver uninjured after crashing into an apartment on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was able to walk away after he crashed into an apartment on the North Side after his brakes gave out, according to San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 12:01 a.m. in the 4100 block of Medical Drive.

Police say the driver was traveling down the hill of the main entrance of the Preston Peak Apartments when his truck’s brakes went out.

The driver was unable to make the turn and went through a metal fence, down the hill and slammed into an apartment, according to authorities.

Police: Man, 30, killed in far West side crash was distracted, not wearing seatbelt

The family in the apartment and the driver were uninjured.

Police are ruling the crash as an accident.

Alcohol was not a factor and neither was speed, officials say.