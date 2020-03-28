Texas Roadhouse restaurants selling ready-to-grill steaks
Steaks being sold due to grocery store shortages, restaurant chain says
SAN ANTONIO – Texas Roadhouse locations in San Antonio and across Texas are selling ready-to-grill steaks directly to the public due to grocery store shortages, according to the restaurant chain.
Texas Roadhouse is offering a variety of steaks, including ribeye, strips, sirloin and filet, restaurant officials said. Guests are encouraged to call the restaurant to place an order.
"The decision to sell steaks was based on demand from guests," Texas Roadhouse vice president of communications Travis Doster said in a statement. "Restaurants are a vital part of our nation's food supply, and we're stepping in where we can to help fill the gaps."
Social distancing and hungry? These San Antonio-area restaurants are offering To-Go deals
Texas Roadhouse locations are open daily for "Curbside To-Go service" and offering family value packs, allowing guests to pick up food without leaving their cars, according to the restaurant chain.
The orders can be placed online through the website or app, or by phone.
