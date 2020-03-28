Travel form, instructions available for people traveling to Texas from New York tri-state area, New Orleans

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety has added the required travel form and terms of self-quarantine to its website for individuals traveling to Texas from the New York tri-state area and New Orleans in response to Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order.

DPS officials said the required travel form and terms of self-quarantine are for individuals traveling to Texas ­-- with Texas being their final destination -- through an airport from the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, as well as from the city of New Orleans to complete as part of the mandated self-quarantine outlined in the executive order.

DPS is tasked with enforcing the executive order, which takes effect statewide at noon Saturday, officials said. DPS troopers will be stationed at Texas airports to screen passengers traveling from the designated quarantine areas, beginning Saturday.

Officials said travelers who are subject to the self-quarantine are required to complete the form to provide DPS with identifying information, including their full name, date of birth, home address, driver license or passport information and quarantine location.

Passengers can access the form on DPS’ website prior to traveling to complete it before disembarking the aircraft. Officials said anyone who does not have a completed form will be provided one upon exiting the plane.

Individuals must comply with the Mandatory Terms of Self-Quarantine pursuant to the executive order, officials said.

“As part of the department’s efforts to ensure compliance with the governor’s executive order, DPS special agents will conduct unannounced visits at the quarantine locations listed on the forms completed by travelers,” DPS said in a released statement.

Officials said DPS anticipates wide compliance with Abbott’s executive order.

“However, it is important to note that under Texas Government Code § 418.173, failure to comply with these mandatory terms is a criminal offense punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, confinement in jail for up to 180 days, or both,” DPS said in the statement. “DPS will take the appropriate enforcement action against anyone who fails to comply with the executive order.”

Officials said DPS is working with airports, the Transportation Security Administration and the airline industry to provide information and help ensure compliance with the orders.

Travel information, including the required form, for those impacted by the self-quarantine can be found here.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

