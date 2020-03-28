Val Verde County has five positive cases of COVID-19, officials say
Del Rio confirmed fifth case on Facebook
VAL VERDE COUNTY, Texas – Val Verde County has five positive cases of COVID-19, according to a news release from the city of Del Rio.
The fifth case is reportedly travel-related, officials said Saturday. They said the patient is under self-quarantine and has improving symptoms.
Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens said in a Facebook video that officials were notified about the fourth positive travel-related case on Friday afternoon.
Owens said the first positive case was reported Tuesday evening and was travel-related. He said the second positive case was confirmed on Thursday afternoon, and it was also travel-related.
The third case was confirmed Friday morning, and it is not travel-related, Owens said.
Owens said the state had confirmed the fourth case before informing the city of Val Verde, the county and the hospital. He said after a call with state officials, county officials and hospital officials will now be notified at the same time the state posts new information about cases in Val Verde County.
As of Friday evening, the hospital in Val Verde County had tested 38 individuals, 18 of which had come back negative and three were positive, Owens said. The results of the remaining tests are still pending.
The test from the fourth case was submitted to the state by another company in Val Verde County, Owens said.
Posted by City of Del Rio Government on Saturday, March 28, 2020
God bless Val Verde County, love y’all!Posted by Lewis Owens on Friday, March 27, 2020
