Arson investigating house fire on Southeast Side, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO – An arson investigation is underway after a house fire broke out on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 12:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Sinclair Road.

Fire crews say they could see heavy black smoke from blocks away from the scene.

When firefighters arrived, flames were seen coming from part of the house.

The flames were extinguished within 10 minutes and no one was home at the time of the fire, officials say.

SAFD says arson is investigating the cause.

