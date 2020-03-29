KSAT12 News at 5:30, March 29, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are in custody following a three county pursuit with DPS Troopers, Karnes County Deputies and Bexar County Deputies.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott added some new mandates to incoming travelers to stop the spread of COVID-19.

H-E-B will donate 500,000 thousand meals to food banks across Texas including the San Antonio Food Bank.

