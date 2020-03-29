72ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

72ºF

Local News

KSAT12 News at 5:30, March 29, 2020

Alexsis Page, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

Tags: Newscast

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are in custody following a three county pursuit with DPS Troopers, Karnes County Deputies and Bexar County Deputies.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott added some new mandates to incoming travelers to stop the spread of COVID-19.

H-E-B will donate 500,000 thousand meals to food banks across Texas including the San Antonio Food Bank.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.