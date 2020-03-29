San Antonio Food Bank asking for donations to relieve low supply

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank is low on its supply and is in need of donations.

Earlier this week, we told you about how the food bank is adjusting to accommodate as many people as possible in the 16 counties it serves.

Instead of holding weekly mobile distributions, they’re opting for a few mega sites to serve households in immediate need.

If you’d like to make a donation, contact the food bank through their website to schedule a drop off.

If you’re in need of a donation, you can sign up there as well.

The food bank is offering food kits, which come with various types of pasta, loaves of bread and appetizers.

It’s enough to feed two people for one week.