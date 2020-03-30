3 sought in shooting of woman on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was shot in the arm late Sunday night.

Officers were called just after 11 p.m. to the 1300 block of Saltillo Street, not far from South Hamilton Avenue after receiving reports of shots being fired.

According to police, three people fled in a pickup truck immediately after the shooting.

The victim, an unidentified woman in her 20s, was taken to University Hospital for her injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

A motive is not known.