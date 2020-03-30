Explore SeaWorld San Antonio’s free learning resources

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio is helping families virtually explore the wild with free learning resources as social distancing and mandatory “Stay Home, Work Safe” orders have kept people inside amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Access to classroom activities, teacher’s guides, species saving videos, information books and fact sheets about certain animals are all available at SeaWorld San Antonio’s Education Portal.

The education resources are geared towards students in grades K-12, according to a news release.

You can learn about everything from Clydesdales to coral reefs with SeaWorld’s distance learning resources.

Did you know that Hoffmann’s two-toed sloths only go to the bathroom once a week?

Explore, discover and connect here with an in-depth look at animals around the globe.