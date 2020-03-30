67ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

67ºF

Local News

Man in 50s confirmed as sixth COVID-19 death in Bexar County

Patient had underlying health issues, officials say

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Tags: Coronavirus, San Antonio, Bexar County
A nurse holds a swabs and test tube kit to test people for COVID-19, the disease that is caused by the new coronavirus, at a drive through station set up in a hospital parking lot.
A nurse holds a swabs and test tube kit to test people for COVID-19, the disease that is caused by the new coronavirus, at a drive through station set up in a hospital parking lot. (Paul Sancya/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 50s with underlying health conditions died of COVID-19 at Methodist Northeast Hospital, according to city and county officials.

The man was hospitalized for “an unrelated health issue” and died there while receiving treatment, according to a news release sent Monday. Officials did not say how long he was in the hospital or how he contracted the virus.

The patient is the first man and sixth person to die from complications related to the virus in Bexar County, according to data provided by San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

As of Sunday, the county reported 157 COVID-19 cases in Bexar County. More than a third have been contracted through community spread, the numbers showed.

RELATED: Bexar County reports 157 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths. Here’s what we know.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: