700+ pets were adopted or fostered from San Antonio ACS in March, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – There’s some good news in San Antonio for the month of March - more than 600 pets have been adopted from Animal Care Services and an additional 118 pets left with foster families.

The good news doesn’t end there. According to a Facebook post from ACS on Tuesady, more than 900 other animals left with local rescue partners.

ACS officials said one of the adoption buildings has been completely cleared thanks to the support of the community.

“We continue operating (by appointment only) and are taking advantage of clearing out one of our buildings for deep cleaning,” officials said in the Facebook post.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, some processes have temporarily changed at ACS, including intake and pet surrenders.

Residents are asked to call 311 if they find a roaming pet and ACS is not currently accepting owner surrender pets “unless for euthanasia for severe medical,” according to officials.

To view pets available for adoption at ACS click here.