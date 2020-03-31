CPS finds buyer for soon-to-be-vacated HQ

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

City-owned utility CPS Energy has found a potential — and undisclosed — buyer for its current headquarters building downtown as it prepares to move into its new home this year.

CPS Energy's board on Monday authorized President and CEO Paula Gold-Williams, or her designees, to complete the sale of the utility’s main office building at 145 Navarro St. and the Navarro Building at 146/134 Navarro St.

While CPS has identified undisclosed possible buyers and has granted Gold-Williams permission to sell the properties, the resolution does not obligate her to finalize the transactions. CPS board Chairman John Steen said the choice to give Gold-Williams permission to complete the sales avoids the need to convene the board as city officials sitting on the board such as Mayor Ron Nirenberg confront the COVID-19 pandemic.

If completed, the transactions will include the parking deck attached to the Navarro Building and the 44,000-square-foot parking lot at 121 Navarro St. adjacent to the Mexican Consulate, which was advertised as a possible development site.

