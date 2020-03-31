Map: Where SAPD found 8 credit card skimmers at gas stations in February

SAN ANTONIO – In February, San Antonio police found eight credit card skimmers around the Alamo City.

San Antonio Police Department records were obtained by KSAT through an open records request.

Those records show that the skimmers were found in only three locations.

Four of the skimmers were found at a gas station at 1214 Old Highway 90. Two of them were found at a gas station at 11902 Starcrest Drive, and two were found at a gas station at 7019 Ray Ellison, the records show.

Police say the best way to avoid having your data compromised includes visiting gas stations with more modern pumps.

Those pumps are chip-enabled, encrypted and difficult to tamper with, investigators say.

At least 128 skimmers were seized in 2019.

