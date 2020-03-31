Northeast Side restaurant manager beaten, shot during late-night robbery

SAN ANTONIO – A manager of a Northeast Side Pizza Hut restaurant is recovering at a hospital after being assaulted and shot during a robbery.

San Antonio police found the 46-year-old woman at the restaurant, located in the 14600 block of Nacogdoches Road, late Monday night.

They say she had been shot at least one time in her belly.

Officers at the scene said she was walking out through the back door shortly after 11:30 p.m. when a man with a gun forced her back into the restaurant.

A preliminary report said the robber then physically assaulted the woman and shot her before leaving the area.

A woman who lives nearby told KSAT 12 News she heard three loud gunshots but didn’t notice anything until police began to flood into the area.

She said she knows the woman who was wounded and that she underwent surgery overnight.

The police report shows the victim is in serious but stable condition.

The neighbor said the manager most likely was alone in the business, waiting for a delivery, when the robber showed up.

Police are still trying to track down the shooter.

A sign on the front door of the business says there are surveillance cameras in operation 24 hours per day. It’s unclear whether police were able to obtain any clues from that video.