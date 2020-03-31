Over $19M to be distributed to San Antonio, El Paso, Bexar County amid COVID-19 public health emergency

SAN ANTONIO – United States Rep. Will Hurd announced Monday that more than $19 million in resources will be distributed to San Antonio, El Paso and Bexar County to address the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The resources will be distributed through programs administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“This dangerous virus affects all Americans regardless of their background or socioeconomic status. The more than $19 million in resources will allow our localities to continue combating the outbreak among some of our most vulnerable populations," Hurd said in a statement.

The announcement comes after the CARES Act passed last week. Through the act, HUD received $12.4 billion to help local communities.

Out of the grants awarded nationally, this is how the area funds will be distributed:

San Antonio

$7.7 million in Community Development Block Grants.

$3.9 million in Emergency Shelter Grants.

Nearly $300,000 in Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS grants.

El Paso

$3.7 million in CDBG grants.

$1.9 million in ESG grants.

$91,000 in HOPWA grants.

Bexar County

$1.4 million in CDBG grants.

Nearly $700,000 in ESG grants.

“More time and work is needed before we are out of the woods with this pandemic, but until then, relief like this will help us through,” Hurd said in a statement. "This funding will allow Bexar County and the cities of San Antonio and El Paso to continue response and recovery efforts and be prepared for any additional recovery efforts that will arise.”

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

