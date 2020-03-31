69ºF

SAPD: Man shot in the leg, taken to hospital after West Side shooting

Suspect still at large, according to authorities

Cody King, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital after a shooting on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Monday in the 8000 block of West Military Drive.

Police said the man is in his 20s and is being uncooperative in the investigation.

He sustained non-life threatening injuries and the suspect is still at large.

The investigation is still in its preliminary stages and police are working to determine what led to the shooting.

We’ll bring more details as they become available.

