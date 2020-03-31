UTSA releases students from rent payments

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Students living in two residential communities at the University of Texas at San Antonio will not have to pay their rents for the remainder of the semester as students are forced to leave on-campus housing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

UTSA reached an agreement with Campus Living Villages to release students moving out of Chisholm Hall and University Oaks from their rent payments for the remainder of the semester beginning April 1, the university announced Monday. The Australian-based firm owns and operates the two communities on UTSA's main campus through a ground lease.

Students without a suitable housing alternative will be able to remain in their units. Those residents are required to continue paying their rents, according to a document posted to the apartment owner’s website.

Residents who cannot return to campus will complete a remote checkout process, while those still on site will complete an expedited checkout process. Residents whose belongings were left in their room will be allowed to pick them up, or the apartment company will ship them to a permanent address at the students’ expense.

Read the full story at the San Antonio Business Journal.

Get the latest coronavirus updates from KSAT here.