Apartment residents receive letter regarding resident who tested positive for COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO – Residents living in an apartment complex near the Medical Center have received a letter telling that that someone in the complex has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The company that manages Fountainhead Apartments sent the letter to tenants saying the complex is taking extra measures to keep residents safe.
“I expected somebody to be sick here, eventually. Hopefully, they will stay inside and not get near other people,” said Santiago Coindreau, an apartment resident.
Bexar County reports 207 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths. Here’s what we know
Fountainhead Apartments management sent the following statement to KSAT 12 News about the situation:
“Protecting the health and well-being of our residents and staff is our top priority. Upon notification of someone with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis on the property, we followed recommended protocol by alerting residents and disinfecting the common areas with a professional cleaning service. Due to legal/privacy reasons, we are unable to disclose any further information about this specific situation. We will continue to communicate regularly with our residents and vendors.”
As of Tuesday at 7 p.m., 207 in people in Bexar County have tested positive for the virus.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
