Criminals use coronavirus pandemic to scam victims, FBI says

SAN ANTONIO – From malware to threatening phone calls, criminals are hard at work trying to steal your money and information during the COVID-19 pandemic, the FBI said.

FBI officials said people in their 60s and older are prime targets for scammers.

“Both my husband and I have been getting the same recording, same number,” said Sylvia Don, who, along with her husband, Don, are their 60s.

The Don’s said they’re familiar with phone scams and have learned how to identify and report them to the FBI.

FBI warns online predators take advantage of school closures

For instance, on Tuesday, they played a suspicious telephone recording for KSAT 12 News reporter Deven Clark that said, “We have received suspicious trails of information in your name and social security number. The moment you receive this message get back to me.”

The message then became threatening.

“If I don’t hear a call from you, we will have to issue an arrest warrant under your name and get you arrested,” the message said.

While the couple said they have not only reported similar scams to the FBI, but they also helped federal officials dismantle operations.

FBI Special Agent Michelle Lee said many scam victims hand over money or valuable information that is later compromised.

With the coronavirus outbreak, Lee said efforts by scammers have increased.

“We believe that anytime you have something like this, which, you know, the public is very concerned about, they’re going to take advantage of that,” Lee said.

FBI: Criminals taking advantage of COVID-19, claiming to sell vaccines

She said agents have already spotted predatory scam emails that mention the pandemic have been sent to the public.

“They want you to click on, “To receive critical information about COVID19” or some communication that relates to the pandemic that we’re facing,” Lee said.

But instead of receiving help, Lee said victims often receive malware on their devices. Lee said it’s important not to open suspicious e-mails, and if you feel the e-mail is a scam, report it to the FBI.

When it comes suspicious phone calls, the Don’s have a unified approach.

“My wife and I ... if (we) don’t recognize a number, (we) don’t answer it,” Larry Don said.

If you do answer a suspicious call, hang up and don’t call back, Lee said.

With the Coronavirus relief bill, the FBI is warning about potential scams targeting people who receive stimulus checks.

If you feel you or someone you know has been a victim of any of these types of scams, you can report it by clicking here.

