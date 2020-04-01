57ºF

Marijuana sales doubled in mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic prompted many to stay home

Cannabis companies see a huge jump in sales, according to data by cannabis analytics company Headset

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist

Cali Manzello, general manager at The Apothecarium cannabis dispensary, wears gloves when holding a marijuana sample for smelling while posing for photos at the store in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. As about 7 million people in the San Francisco Bay Area are under shelter-in-place orders, only allowed to leave their homes for crucial needs in an attempt to slow virus spread, marijuana stores remain open and are being considered "essential services." (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
While many people were buying the essentials like toilet paper and food, others were stocking up on their marijuana supply.

As stay-at-home orders went into place cannabis sales in California, Washington, Nevada, Colorado and Oregon saw big spikes.

Cannabis analytics company Headset has been keeping track of sales during the coronavirus pandemic.

Every day a report is released with current trends, and the biggest increase in adult-use sales last month was between March 14-16.

At one point California saw a 90% increase in sales during that time period.

While some dispensaries have had to close because they are not deemed essential, they have shifted to online sales and deliveries.

Since mid-March, sales have tampered down but still remain higher than usual.

