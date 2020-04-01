US Marshals searching for San Antonio man who escaped Texas prison facility

THREE RIVERS, Texas – U.S. Marshals are searching for a San Antonio man who allegedly escaped from a minimum-security federal prison camp at FCI Three Rivers on Monday, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Fidel Lawrence Rodriguez, 44, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in Aug. 2019, according to court records obtained by KRGV.

Rodriguez was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, according to MyTexasDaily.

Officials placed Rodriguez on escape status after he was unaccounted for during an unannounced count of inmates.

There are a total of 1,278 inmates at the medium-security FCI Three Rivers facility, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Of those, 251 inmates are located at a minimum-security satellite camp located on the property.

Rodriguezis is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds and has dark hair and hazel eyes.

Three Rivers is about an hour south of San Antonio.