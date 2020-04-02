2 months after cruise evacuation, SA native urges public to take coronavirus seriously

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio couple is hoping to reclaim their sense of normal after watching a COVID-19 outbreak unfold while they were overseas.

Don and his wife were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship back in February, but the virus still struck the Alamo City.

The couple had been quarantined for two weeks at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, before they were able to go home.

Don said he did not expect to see the number of positive cases rise in his own community. On Tuesday night, the number of COVID-19 cases hit 231 in Bexar County.

“It’s not someplace else. It’s not New York or Los Angeles, it’s here in Bexar County,” he said.

The couple have not shown any symptoms of the virus, but following the quarantine, the city of San Antonio issued the “Stay Home, Work Safe” order.

Don and his wife have tried to keep themselves busy with housework.

“They always say busy hands don’t have time to worry,” said Don.

By now, they’re used to isolating, but Don said he’s glad city and county leaders are doing what they can to keep people safe.

“A lot of people are beginning to see how serious this is and take precautions,” said Don.

He encouraged others not to be overwhelmed but take responsibility when it comes to flattening the curve.

“It’s up to each and every individual to accomplish what they’re recommending," Don said.

The last few weeks have been a whirlwind, but Don and his wife hold on to hope life will return to normal.

“You just got to keep the faith and say we’re going to get through it,” he said.

