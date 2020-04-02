Kitchen fire damages South Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – A kitchen fire damaged a restaurant on the city’s South Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was reported by a police officer driving by just before 11 p.m. at La Cima Mariscos Antojitos Y Mas, in the 1430 block fo Somerset Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find the owner of the restaurant trying to put out the fire himself.

Fire officials said the damage to the restaurant is estimated at $7,000 to $10,000.

Investigators have been called out to determine the exact cause of the fire.

There were no reports of injuries.