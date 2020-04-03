71ºF

Annual San Antonio Police Department memorial ceremony canceled

Ceremony is held each May in conjunction with nationwide observance

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The annual San Antonio Police Department memorial ceremony has been officially canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the San Antonio Police Department said Friday.

The department made the announcement via its social media.

In the post, the department said they were saddened to not be able to hold the event.

The annual ceremony is held each May in conjunction with a nationwide observance.

“We are saddened to report this year’s Memorial has been cancelled. We will continue to remember and honor our fallen officers and their ultimate sacrifice.”

