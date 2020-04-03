Annual San Antonio Police Department memorial ceremony canceled
Ceremony is held each May in conjunction with nationwide observance
SAN ANTONIO – The annual San Antonio Police Department memorial ceremony has been officially canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the San Antonio Police Department said Friday.
The department made the announcement via its social media.
In the post, the department said they were saddened to not be able to hold the event.
The annual ceremony is held each May in conjunction with a nationwide observance.
“We are saddened to report this year’s Memorial has been cancelled. We will continue to remember and honor our fallen officers and their ultimate sacrifice.”
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar County
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.