Funding aims to support transit agencies, including VIA

SAN ANTONIO – Funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act aims to help ensure VIA Metropolitan Transit can continue essential services during the current public health crisis, according to the transit agency.

Congress provided $25 billion for transit across the country in the act. VIA officials said this includes up to $93.3 million available for the San Antonio region.

The funds can be used to help offset added expenses. VIA officials said this includes wages to sustain staff, supplies and equipment, along with recovering “lost revenue from plunging sales tax collections and VIA’s fare-relief program.”

"We're thankful to our congressional delegation and the federal administration for prioritizing funding in the CARES Act that supports the essential services public transit provides, especially during this crisis," VIA President/CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said in a statement. "In San Antonio, this funding will help ensure that VIA can meet the essential mobility needs of our community and be poised to play an important role as our city and economy go into recovery."

VIA stopped collecting fares March 21. VIA officials said the agency extended the program through April 30 to eliminate the need for passengers to touch the fare box, interact with the operator or crowd the door when boarding.

The move helps promote social distancing and further protects customers and employees, according to VIA.

VIA will begin implementing temporary schedule changes Monday in response to reduced demand for bus service. Officials said the VIA transit, paratransit service and VIA Link on-demand service will not be affected.

Click here for more information about these changes and VIA’s COVID-19 response.

