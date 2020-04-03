Juvenile justice department staff member at Giddings State School tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

A Texas Juvenile Justice Department employee at the Giddings State School has tested positive for COVID-19, according TJJD officials.

The employee’s case was announced Thursday and they are the first person to test positive at TJJD facilities, officials say.

Officials say the employee did not interact with any youths and left work early on Monday, March 30, after feeling sick. However, he did have limited interactions with other staff members.

The employee is currently ‘resting well at home,' officials say.

Those that had close, direct contact with the employee that tested positive are currently self-isolating and anyone that develops symptoms is urged to call the Incident Reporting Center, TJJD officials say.

All staff at Giddings will receive masks while on campus and currently, no other employee or youths have reported having any symptoms.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

