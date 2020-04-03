Hit-and-run crash sends woman to hospital, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local woman was taken to an area hospital following a hit-and-run crash late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. on Roosevelt Avenue near Mission Road on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the woman walking when she was struck by a white vehicle.

The unidentified woman was not responsive and was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stop after the collision.

When located, the driver will face a charge of failing to stop and render aid.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.