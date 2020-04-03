San Antonio area to receive $14 million in recovery grants to fight COVID-19, according to Sen. Cornyn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas. – The San Antonio area, including Bexar County, was awarded $14,011,858 in federal grants to help from the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

Cornyn’s office said the funding was appropriated by Congress last month.

“The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must,” said Cornyn in a news release.

The money can be used for public testing, providing necessary equipment, training more health care workers, providing grants or loans to support small businesses and many more things.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

