San Antonio area to receive $14 million in recovery grants to fight COVID-19, according to Sen. Cornyn
The funding was appropriated by Congress last month, officials say
SAN ANTONIO, Texas. – The San Antonio area, including Bexar County, was awarded $14,011,858 in federal grants to help from the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to U.S. Senator John Cornyn.
Cornyn’s office said the funding was appropriated by Congress last month.
“The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must,” said Cornyn in a news release.
The money can be used for public testing, providing necessary equipment, training more health care workers, providing grants or loans to support small businesses and many more things.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar County
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.