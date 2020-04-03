SAPD: Man in critical condition after being shot at SW Side mobile home park

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot at a Southwest Side mobile home park early Friday morning.

The shooting was reported just before 2:30 a.m. at the Caltex Mobile Home Park in the 4000 block of SW Military Drive, not far from Quintana Road.

According to police, the man showed up to a local hospital wounded.

Police said they found a hat and drops of blood at the scene.

The victim was eventually transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. A motive is not currently known.