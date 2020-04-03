SeaWorld San Antonio donates N95 masks to University Health System

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio donated several hundred N95 masks to University Health System on Friday.

A SeaWorld press release said the park has a supply of the masks for use by emergency medical technicians, veterinary staff members and employees working with chemicals.

“With the park temporarily closed we have supplies on hand that are going unused,” said Byron Surrett, President of SeaWorld and Aquatica San Antonio. “We are happy to do what we can to help the San Antonio community. We hope this donation will slightly ease the strain that medical professionals at University Health System are feeling at this difficult time.”

Healthcare workers wear N95 masks because they provide the strongest barrier. It means that 95% of the particles are not going to be able to get in the mask.

A spokesperson for UHS said while they are not running low on supplies at this time, they are being very careful with supplies and they are very grateful for the donation.

SeaWorld officials say in recent weeks they have also donated more than 6,000 pounds of food to the San Antonio Food Bank and 45 cases of toilet paper to a local non-profit that serves members of the military.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

