Two masked men believed to be behind shooting at SW side mobile home park

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – A man who was critically wounded at a Southwest Side mobile home park early Friday morning told San Antonio police he was shot by two masked men. Police are still looking for the shooters.

They found the 25-year-old victim at Southwest General Hospital after 2 a.m.

SAPD: Man in critical condition after being shot at SW Side mobile home park

According to a preliminary report, he had suffered at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

The report states officers were working on a different case at the hospital when the man showed up in the emergency room in the company of a female friend.

Officers were able to find out her name, but the woman disappeared when they were not paying attention, the report says.

They were able to learn, however, where the shooting happened.

At the mobile home park, located in the 4000 block of SW Military, officers found blood droplets and a hat believed to be related to the incident.

They later tracked down the woman and a male friend at another location.

The report says they were prepared to question them and to search a car which was used to transport the victim to the hospital.

As of late Friday morning, no arrests had been made.