Lytle ISD: Student meal service sites reduced after staff member’s family member exposed to COVID-19

Lytle ISD is making changes to its student meal service plans after officials say a staff member’s family member was exposed to COVID-19 at his San Antonio-based workplace.

The school made the announcement on Facebook Saturday afternoon.

The staff member worked at the high school campus this past week, according to school officials.

The staff member’s family member began self-quarantining at home beginning Saturday and are not showing any symptoms of the virus. They have also not tested positive.

School officials say the entire high school campus has been deeply sanitized and out of caution, all of the school’s child nutrition staff, bus driver staff and volunteers will also self-quarantine for the next 14 days.

Due to the two-week absence of these employees, beginning Monday, April 6, free student meals will only be available for pickup in two locations, according to school officials.

Meals can be picked up at the Lytle Primary bus pickup/dropoff area and at Lytle Elementary parent pickup/dropoff area.

“We want to assure our Lytle ISD families that all staff who are working to provide essential meal services are following stringent food safety procedures, wearing all CDC recommended safety equipment, and are under the close supervision of District Nurse Juanita Black and Child Nutrition Director Amie Carrillo. Our decision to be very cautious in this matter is purposeful so we can continue to safely support our students’ nutritional needs,” said Michelle Carroll Smith, Lytle ISD superintendent, in a statement.

