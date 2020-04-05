San Antonio Zoo celebrates elephant’s 60th birthday

The San Antonio Zoo on Sunday celebrated the 60th birthday of its oldest pachyderm, Lucky, the asian elephant.

The asian elephant yard was colorfully decorated with tissue paper flowers, a birthday banner, vibrant “present” boxes, a tiered stack of tires decorated with apples and peanut butter, tons of fruits and veggies, and a custom “fruit” cake.

The zoo was able to bring the celebration to its fans live on its Facebook page.

Stay PAWSITIVE with YOUR San Antonio Zoo! Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Sunday, April 5, 2020

During the “Pawsitive” chat, the animal care team introduced the Golden Girls – Lucky, Nichole, and Karen – and shared facts about their care, their noises, and what makes each elephant unique.

Fans can go to the zoo’s new media page on its website to find a collection of videos, including a live webcam of jellyfish, animal chats, Nature Education/“Zoo-It-Yourself” DIY videos, and Zen Zoo yoga.

Check out the zoo’s Facebook page Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for live animal chats and at 10:30 a.m. for Zen Zoo yoga live.