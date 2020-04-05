SAPD: Man hospitalized, suspect sought after Northwest Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital and police are searching for a suspect after an early morning shooting on the Northwest Side.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 5900 block of Danny Kaye Drive, near Babcock and Wurzbach Roads.

Police were called to the area for a shooting and when they arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim told authorities he was shot at another location but wouldn’t provide any more details, police say.

He was taken to University Hospital and is in stable condition.

No information on the suspect has yet been released and the investigation is still ongoing.