5 East Side homes hit by gunfire overnight, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after five East Side homes were hit by gunfire overnight.

Officers were called just before 2 a.m. to the 2000 block of Beaver Lane not far from Potomac Street and North New Braunfels Avenue after receiving reports of multiple shots fired.

According to police, a witness saw a large silver sport utility vehicle going eastbound on Beaver Lane and stop near Beaver Lane and St. George Street. That’s when, police said, a witness saw three men get out of the vehicle and one of them fire a handgun, shooting at the homes.

Investigators said all three men fled in the SUV following the shooting.

All the homes had residents inside at the time of the gunfire, but there are no reported injuries, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation is ongoing.