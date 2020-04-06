Christ the King Catholic Church celebrates Palm Sunday with photos of congregation placed in pews

SAN ANTONIO – Churches have had to find new ways to worship following the outbreak of COVID-19. Church gatherings have come to a halt but that didn’t stop Christ the King Catholic Church from worship.

Father Praveen Lakkisetti said the church has been streaming their masses online for almost three weeks.

“We began this, we thought this is a wonderful way families can be present for this especially most important time,” said Lakkisetti.

However, on Sunday the pews were filled with familiar faces to commemorate Palm Sunday. Photos of parishioners and their families were placed in the pews, as well as a palm branch placed next to each one.

Since word got out, Lakkisetti said more photos were sent in.

“After we had this mass yesterday, we got almost 70 more family photos last night,” he said.

Lakkisetti believes the global pandemic has led more people to lean on their faith like never before.

“I think this will be a great spiritual revival; a great spiritual renewal,” Lakkisetti said.

Lakkisetti said despite the world being faced with difficult times, the power to beat the deadly virus lies in prayer.

“I think the ultimate strength we have now is in Jesus,” he said.