SAQ: What resources are available for small businesses?
Your COVID-19 questions answered
SAN ANTONIO – Across the world, many companies are financially suffering from the effects of the coronavirus. Here in Texas, one of the industries hit hardest is the restaurant and service industry, according to Adriana Cruz, Economic Development and Tourism with Governor Greg Abbott’s office.
Our viewers wanted to know what resources exist for small businesses who are experiencing economic hardship during this global pandemic.
Cruz said her office has been putting on webinars with the Texas Workforce Commission to answer any and all questions about things like unemployment insurance, programs and loans etc.
- RELATED: More than $5 million in loans, grants approved to help Bexar County businesses through pandemic
- RELATED: Restaurants try to figure out how to stay operating amid COVID-19 pandemic
Some of the resources she touched on include:
Economic Injury Disaster Recovery Program which offers up to $2 million loans for small Texas businesses.
The Paycheck Protection Program helps businesses maintain payroll through a loan up to $10 million.
Find more answers and ask your own questions on our SAQ page. Watch anchor Steve Spriester ask local leaders your questions weeknights at 6 p.m. on KSAT12 and 9 p.m. on KSAT-TV and KSAT.com. You can also sign up for our free SAQ newsletter to get answers to the most common questions in your inbox.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.