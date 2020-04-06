SAQ: What resources are available for small businesses?

SAN ANTONIO – Across the world, many companies are financially suffering from the effects of the coronavirus. Here in Texas, one of the industries hit hardest is the restaurant and service industry, according to Adriana Cruz, Economic Development and Tourism with Governor Greg Abbott’s office.

Our viewers wanted to know what resources exist for small businesses who are experiencing economic hardship during this global pandemic.

Cruz said her office has been putting on webinars with the Texas Workforce Commission to answer any and all questions about things like unemployment insurance, programs and loans etc.

Some of the resources she touched on include:

Economic Injury Disaster Recovery Program which offers up to $2 million loans for small Texas businesses.

The Paycheck Protection Program helps businesses maintain payroll through a loan up to $10 million.