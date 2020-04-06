Trinity University postpones in-person graduations, will virtually confer degrees in May

SAN ANTONIO – Trinity University announced Monday it will postpone its in-person spring commencement ceremony until Aug. 8.

In order to recognize the soon-to-be graduating students, the university will virtually confer degrees on May 16.

“We invite the spring 2020 undergraduate and graduate classes back to campus the weekend of Aug. 8 to celebrate their commencement exercises, in person, with friends, family and loved ones,” university President Danny Anderson said.

University officials said during the weekend of Aug. 8, graduates will celebrate Trinity traditions, including climbing the senior tower, the honor awards ceremony, baccalaureate vespers, receptions and special commencements.

Anderson said that though graduates will not be together on May 16, he’s glad to be finding new ways of celebrating the class.

“I am proud of the work the university’s Commencement Committee did to ensure a special senior year experience for our graduates,” Anderson said. “This committee of faculty, staff and students listened with open minds and hearts to the concerns of our graduating class, and are bringing creativity, compassion and innovative thinking to these plans.”

Additional details on the May 16 conferral of degrees will be made available as the beginning of final exams nears. Those updates will be posted to Trinity University’s commencement website.