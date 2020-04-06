Wesley Health & Wellness Center employee tests positive for COVID-19, health officials say

SAN ANTONIO – An employee at the Wesley Health & Wellness Center has tested positive for community-acquired COVID-19, according to Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas officials.

The announcement of the COVID-19 case was released Sunday night.

The individual tested positive for the coronavirus during the week of March 23-27, health officials say.

According to Methodist health officials, the risk of patient exposure is low, as the individual had no contact with other patients and is not a part of the facility’s medical operations.

All patient care has been adjusted to reduce direct contact and to implement social distancing, officials say, which involves allowing virtual visits when possible and drive-up care with medical personnel in protective equipment.

The individual that tested positive for the virus also did not come in contact with any Methodist team members or enter any other facilities since exhibiting symptoms, officials say.

All team members that may be impacted have been notified, according to Methodist staff.

The Wesley health center will be closed April 5-12 for sanitization efforts and all patient care will be done through virtual visits until Monday, April 13.

