‘I’m happy to do it’: OLLU professor serves his students and the country

SAN ANTONIO – A highly educated U.S. Army veteran is now doing double duty, serving his criminal justice students and his country in a time of crisis.

Harrison Watts has "Ph.D." at the end of his name as a full professor of criminal justice and criminology at Our Lady of the Lake University.

In the Texas State Guard, Watts serves as a chief warrant officer 2, and he was deployed in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Brandon Celedon, one of Watts' students and president of OLLU's Criminal Justice Society, said he, like many others, thank the professor for serving the country at a time like this.

"He's still giving 100%," Celedon said.

He said Watts is responding to his students even late into the night.

Celedon said it's inspiring to see how Watts handles his commitments to his students, his military duties and his family.

Watts is also earning his jurisprudence degree after having already received an impressive eight other degrees, ranging from business administration to criminal justice.

Celedon said Watts proves to his students that "if you set your mind to it, you can achieve the goal."

Watts said besides being their professor, he's also an advisor and mentor to his students.

With all that, plus his job helping to provide assistance for Texas State Guard, Watts said, “I’m happy to act in this role. It’s what I’ve been trained for, and I’m happy to do it.”

