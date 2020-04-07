PTSD Foundation of America San Antonio moves services online amid coronavirus pandemic
Local nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting combat veterans, first responders and their families with PTSD moves meetings online
SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic has put a halt on services from several organizations, but the PTSD Foundation of America has found a workaround to help veterans in need of their help.
Since mid-March, the group dedicated to supporting combat veterans, first responders and their families with PTSD moved its meetings online.
Cody Full, San Antonio chapter manager of PTSD Foundation of America, said they have daily one-on-one peer support and counseling, weekly group therapy sessions and refer people to other networks that could assist them.
Full said these meetings might be the only communication veterans have with others.
Retired Chief Warrant Officer Lucas Hamrick said he joined the group a few months ago, and it has changed his life.
Hamrick said veterans don’t have to go through the stress and anxiety caused by the coronavirus pandemic alone.
“Everybody dealing with these same, similar circumstances, whether it be seeing someone get hurt or getting injured themselves, it’s not your burden to bear on your own,” Hamrick said.
