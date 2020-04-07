SAQ: Is Haven for Hope looking for more makeshift shelters?

SAN ANTONIO – With schools being held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, at least one West Side school building is still open. Margil Academy is working with Haven for Hope to provide shelter for those experiencing homelessness.

Now many wonder whether other facilities might do the same.

Haven for Hope CEO Kenny Wilson said the organization is considering two or three alternative locations. “That could help with social distancing, feeding, etc.”, Wilson explained.

