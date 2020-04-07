Texas Gov. Abbott announces temporary closure of state parks, historic sites due to COVID-19 pandemic
Parks, historic sites to close at 5 p.m. Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced the closure of all state parks and historical sites due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The historic sites and state parks will close at 5 p.m. and will reopen at the direction of the governor.
A press release said the closures are part of the state’s efforts to strengthen social distancing practices and prevent gatherings of large groups of people.
Gov. Abbott extends school closures in Texas until May 4 due to COVID-19
“Social distancing is our best tool to curb the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” said Governor Abbott. “The temporary closure of our state parks and historic sites will help us achieve this goal by preventing the gathering of large groups of people. I urge all Texans to continue to stay at home except for essential services as we respond to COVID-19. By following these social distance practices, we will overcome this challenge together.”
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
