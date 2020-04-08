22-year-old shot during disturbance with group of people, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old man was hospitalized Wednesday morning after he was shot during a disturbance.

San Antonio police said the man was hit in his lower abdomen around 1 a.m. outside an apartment building in the 6200 block of S. New Braunfels Ave.

The man and a woman were involved in a disturbance with five other people outside an apartment building, police said.

A person then displayed a handgun and fired one shot at the man. He was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in good condition.

The shooter and the other individuals fled before officers arrived. The shooter has not been located.