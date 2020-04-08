City awaits state investigation into COVID-19 outbreak at San Antonio nursing home
8 residents died at Southeast Nursing Home and Rehabilitation
San Antonio – Families whose loved ones died at a Southeast Side nursing home said their emotions and grief are running high after not being able to get straight answers about how their loved one died or were cared for at the facility.
San Antonio Metropolitan Health District officials confirmed Tuesday that five additional deaths were reported at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a COVID-19 outbreak, bringing the total number of deaths there to eight.
5 additional deaths reported at San Antonio nursing home overrun by COVID-19, bringing tally to 8
Previously, only three deaths COVID-19-related deaths were reported to the city’s health agency. Those deaths were reported by the hospitals where the residents died.
Ronnie Brigham said he got confirmation on Tuesday that his mother Angelinne Brigham, 79, died Monday from what is believed to be COVID-19.
“She was fine until she got sick, and she got sick for four days. That’s how long she was sick and she dies,” he said. Brigham said he was not able to visit his mother during that time.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the city is taking measures to ensure the facility is cooperating moving forward, but as far as shutting it down, it’s hands are tied.
“If it remains state-licensed they can operate. So the state would have to pull its license in order for it to be shutdown,” Nirenberg said.
‘We feel helpless’: Family of COVID-19 patient at nursing home concerned about care he’s receiving after fatal outbreak
A state investigation is underway. Officials still don’t know how the virus spread in the nursing home.
KSAT 12 News has reached out to the nursing home and it’s parent company, Advanced Healthcare Solutions, for comment, but we have not heard back from either of them.
Meanwhile, dozens of other patients who tested positive for the virus remain at the facility as well as patients who tested negative, but they are being housed separately.
Bexar Judge Nelson Wolff urged any families who have the means to take their loved ones who tested negative for the virus home should try to do so.
City officials said 10 other facilities that share staff with Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have been visited by health officials to check for contamination, but the facilities were cleared. Officials said other nursing homes with zero to one-star ratings by the federal government have also been checked, but no cases have been reported.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar County
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- H-E-B partner confirmed positive for COVID-19, store officials say
- As Texas mayor orders closures, daughter gets COVID-19
- Infected staff at nursing home with 75 COVID-19 patients worked at other San Antonio facilities
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.